It’s WrestleMania week, friends!

This year’s Showcase of the Immortals will be unlike any other, for many reasons. WrestleMania 36 is a two-night event (available on FOX pay-per-view), the first time the Show of Shows has ever stretched over more than one night. And, of course, the event will emanate from the Performance Center — and many other locations, including a boneyard

And to get you properly hyped for this epic occasion, FOX Sports is re-airing the 2020 Royal Rumble from start to finish at 7 p.m. ET!

Article continues below ...

Tonight on FS1, tune in 7pm to see the entire WWE Royal Rumble 2020 PPV. #WWE #RoyalRumble #FS1 watch Naughty Nikki And her little legs run run run @WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/hlCwN680ZD — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) March 31, 2020

Tune in for all of the exciting in-ring action, as we relive the best moments from the entire card, starting with the brawl between Baron Corbin and Roman Reigns, all the way up to Brock Lesnar’s early dominance of the Men’s Royal Rumble match, leading to the shocking return of Edge and Drew McIntyre’s Rumble victory.

And speaking of the King and the Big Dog, they brawled all around the ring in the opening match of the card:

In the end, Reigns got the upperhand — and the victory — after taking Corbin for a ride in a port-a-potty:

Next up was the Women’s Royal Rumble, which saw an early surprise entrant in the one and only Mighty Molly Holly:

As the ring began to fill, the eliminations rolled in … but Otis was there to save the apple of his eye, Mandy Rose, from touching the floor. Oh, these were happier times for those two:

Following the broadcast, stay tuned for an all-new edition of WWE Backstage, featuring the Queen herself, Charlotte Flair. The crew will watch the WrestleMania XIX classic between The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin, which was famously The Rattlesnake’s final in-ring appearance.