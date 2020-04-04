WrestleMania 36 results

WrestleMania 36 is the only WrestleMania Too Big for Just One Night. For full results, photos and video highlights, stick with WWE.com today, Saturday, April 4, and tomorrow, Sunday, April 5.

The action begins both days with the Kickoff at a start time of 6 p.m. ET/3 PT. Featuring exclusive pre-show analysis and appearances, the Kickoff streams on the award-winning WWE Network and can be seen on a free stream on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch and is delivered by Papa John’s. The action includes Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Drew Gulak vs. Cesaro.

Then, WrestleMania 36 streams across two unprecedented nights on WWE Network at a start time of 7 ET/4 PT. The action includes Men’s Royal Rumble Match winner Drew McIntyre challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, while Women’s Royal Rumble Match winner Charlotte Flair battles Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship. It also includes Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler for the Raw Women’s Championship and John Cena’s WrestleMania return against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House Match. The event streams on WWE Network at 7 ET/4 PT on both nights, can be seen anywhere on any device and is free for new subscribers.

As the action unfolds tonight and tomorrow, WWE.com will update this story with live results.

Results for WrestleMania Part 1 so far:

Kickoff Match

Cesaro def. Drew Gulak (RESULTS)

WWE Championship Match

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

Universal Championship Match

Goldberg (c) vs. Braun Strowman

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Firefly Fun House Match

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Last Man Standing Match

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Boneyard Match

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

SmackDown Women’s Championship Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match

Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Tamina

Intercontinental Championship Match

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza & Austin Theory

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match

John Morrison (c) vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Jimmy Uso

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

Elias vs. King Corbin

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Kickoff Match

Liv Morgan vs. Natalya