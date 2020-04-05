The only way to follow an incredible first night of WrestleMania is with an epic part two.

The second night of WrestleMania 36, available on FOX Sports pay-per-view, features a WWE Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre, a Firefly Fun House bout pitting John Cena against The Fiend, Rhea Ripley defending her NXT Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair, and much more.

The night kicks off with, well, the Kickoff show, live on FS1 at 6 p.m. ET, where Liv Morgan and Natalya will go one-on-one — and we’re here to bring you all of the action live throughout the night! So keep checking back for match results, highlights, and instant reactions to the Showcase of the Immortals, round two!