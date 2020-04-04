WrestleMania 36 Part 2 results (plus complete WrestleMania 36 Part 1 results, videos and photos)
The first night of The Only WrestleMania Too Big for Just One Night proved truly historic with The Undertaker reigning supreme over AJ Styles in a brutal Boneyard Match, Braun Strowman winning the Universal Championship from Goldberg, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeating The Kabuki Warriors to become two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions and so much more.
The action continues tonight with WrestleMania 36 Part 2 on WWE Network at a start time of 7 ET/4 PT. 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble Match winner Drew McIntyre challenges Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, Women’s Royal Rumble Match winner Charlotte Flair battles Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship and John Cena makes his WrestleMania return against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House Match.
WrestleMania 36 Part 2 results (so far):
Kickoff Match
Liv Morgan def. Natalya (RESULTS | PHOTOS)
Still to come from WrestleMania 36 Part 2:
WWE Championship Match
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
NXT Women’s Championship Match
Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
Firefly Fun House Match
John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
Last Man Standing Match
Edge vs. Randy Orton
Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
SmackDown Women’s Championship Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match
Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Tamina
Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza & Austin Theory
Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
Full Results for WrestleMania 36 Part 1:
Boneyard Match
The Undertaker def. AJ Styles (RESULTS | VIDEO | VIDEO 2 | VIDEO 3 | GALLERY | WWE UNIVERSE TALKING ABOUT BONEYARD MATCH) (An exclusive set of GIFs from the Boneyard Match is live on GIPHY)
Universal Championship Match
Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (c) NEW CHAMPION (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE: STROWMAN | STROWMAN PHOTO SHOOT)
Mojo Rawley def. R-Truth for the 24/7 Title (VIDEO | GALLERY)Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins by DQ; Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins when the match is restarted as a No Disqualifacation Match (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY)
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match
John Morrison (c) def. Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY)
Intercontinental Championship Match
Sami Zayn (c) def. Daniel Bryan (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE: ZAYN)
Raw Women’s Championship Match
Becky Lynch (c) def. Shayna Baszler (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERY | EXCLUSIVE: LYNCH)
Elias def. King Corbin (RESULTS | S | EXCLUSIVE: ELIAS)
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors (c) NEW CHAMPIONS (RESULTS | VIDEO | PHOTOS | EXCLUSIVE: BLISS & CROSS)
Stephanie McMahon welcomes the WWE Universe to a historic WrestleMania (VIDEO)
Kickoff Match
Cesaro def. Drew Gulak (RESULTS | GALLERY | VIDEO | EXCLUSIVE: GULAK | EXCLUSIVE: CESARO)