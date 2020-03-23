WrestleMania 36: Match Card, How to Watch, Previews, Start Time and More

WrestleMania 36 is Too Big for Just One Night! Don’t miss an historic two-night presentation, streaming on WWE Network with former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski hosting The Show of Shows at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5.

Card announced (so far):

WWE Championship Match

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (PREVIEW)

Universal Championship Match

Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns (PREVIEW)

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (PREVIEW)

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (PREVIEW)

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler (PREVIEW)

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (PREVIEW)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins (PREVIEW)

SmackDown Women’s Championship WrestleMania Six-Pack Elimination Match

Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Dana Brooke vs. Tamina vs. Naomi (PREVIEW)

Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade & Angel Garza (PREVIEW)

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (PREVIEW)