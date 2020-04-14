Competitors dangling perilously above the ring while perched atop ladders, death-defying stunts, a career-altering contract and general carnage? Sounds like the fourth annual Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

The yearly extravaganza will feature WWE’s most daring female Superstars once again risking life and limb for the chance to secure a guaranteed championship opportunity anytime and anywhere in the following year.

The first three competitors qualified on Monday Night Raw, as Nia Jax overcame Kairi Sane, Shayna Baszler defeated Sarah Logan, and Asuka bested Ruby Riott.

Carmella won the inaugural contest, Alexa Bliss grabbed the briefcase the year after that and Bayley seized the contract last year. Now, as WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg would say, “Who’s next?”

With ladders scattered around the ring, who will conquer the opposition, climb the dangerous rungs, grab the Money in the Bank briefcase and capture the life-changing contract to earn an opportunity to challenge a World Champion anytime they wish in the next year? Find out at WWE Money in the Bank, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network Sunday, May 10, at 7 ET/4 PT.