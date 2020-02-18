The road to an opportunity against Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Title at WrestleMania goes through the Elimination Chamber.

Natalya, Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler, Asuka, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan will step inside the dreaded structure at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Sunday, March 8, with the winner challenging Lynch at The Show of Shows, as first reported by The Wrap.

For Baszler — who already has her sights on Lynch after taking a bite out of The Man on Raw — it represents a chance to make the match she wants a reality. The only two-time NXT Women’s Champion has plenty of experience in high-pressure situations, though the Chamber represents an entirely new dynamic for The Queen of Spades.

In fact, the only two women with previous Elimination Chamber experience are former allies — Morgan and Logan — who represented the now-defunct Riott Squad in last year’s Women’s Elimination Chamber Match to crown the first-ever Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Both Morgan and Logan have shown the WWE Universe new sides to themselves in recent weeks, but neither made as big of an impact as their former leader, Riott, did in her shocking return to Raw. Morgan, initially delighted to see her friend back on the scene after a nine-month absence due to injury, was instead treated to a savage beatdown and apparent loss of any regard for their former bond.

Asuka — one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions — and Natalya are no strangers to the limelight either, with Asuka a former Royal Rumble winner and women’s champion who has challenged for the title on the Grandest Stage of Them All, while Natalya has competed in more pay-per-view matches than any other woman in WWE history.

Who will emerge victorious and go on to face The Man? Find out when Elimination Chamber streams live on the award-winning WWE Network on March 8!