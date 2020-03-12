William Regal to address Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano’s destructive actions

The WWE Performance Center became the latest casualty in the ongoing war between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, and William Regal isn’t happy about it.

The NXT General Manager issued a stern message toward both men on Twitter after NXT went off the air, promising to deal with them privately.

“The actions of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa to each other and to the WWE Performance Center are beyond unprofessional and UNACCEPTABLE on every level,” Regal wrote.

The Blackheart and Johnny Wrestling absolutely tore the PC apart in a destructive brawl to close NXT this week, concluding with Ciampa driving Gargano through the announce table with an Air Raid Crash. Linked to each other for years through both friendship and rivalry, they reignited their bad blood when Gargano cost Ciampa his NXT Championship match against Adam Cole at TakeOver: Portland.