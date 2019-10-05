Why Cain Velasquez’s emergence in WWE is an absolute game changer

If you didn’t already know, Cain Velasquez is a bad man.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweights in Mixed Martial Arts history, Velasquez boasts a pedigree in UFC alone that is virtually unmatched. The former NCAA All-American is a two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion, and he also lays claim to such records as the most knockouts in the history of the UFC heavyweight division at 10 and the highest significant strike percentage the division has ever seen at 57.62. However, Velasquez, whose MMA record stands at 14-3, may be best remembered for who he defeated to win his first UFC Heavyweight Title: Brock Lesnar.

Velasquez, who emerged on the debut of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX alongside Rey Mysterio, once again had his way with The Beast, taking down the newly crowned WWE Champion and rocking him with some brutal ground and pound, prompting Lesnar to retreat while looking like he had just seen a ghost — and in many ways, he had.

Article continues below ...

Lesnar’s dominance in UFC was unquestioned until he came face to face with Velasquez. Cain represents a rare blemish on Brock’s ultra-dominant combat sports resume and would pose a serious threat to The Beast if he ever opted to step into a WWE ring as a competitor. For now, all the WWE Universe can do is trust what they’ve seen. Cain Velasquez is as equipped as anyone on the planet to take Brock Lesnar down. He’s done it before, after all.

And now he just may do it again.