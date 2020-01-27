Who will Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair challenge at WrestleMania after their Royal Rumble victories?

The Road to WrestleMania has begun with Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair triumphing in the Royal Rumble Matches.

Which champion will the two Raw competitors challenge on The Grandest Stage of Them All?

McIntyre could be salivating at the opportunity to take on WWE Champion Brock Lesnar after being the one to end The Beast’s dominant run in the Royal Rumble Match by eliminating him with a massive Claymore kick.

But perhaps The Scottish Terminator also envies the opportunity to take down Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

Meanwhile, Charlotte has an intriguing choice. Will she duel once again with longtime rival Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship? Or will she take on SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, with whom she also shares a long history?

Tune in to Raw Monday at 8/7 C as The Road to WrestleMania ramps up!