What’s next for Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler?

Appropriately enough for The Queen of Spades, Shayna Baszler went all-in against Becky Lynch, running through the entire Raw roster en route to a Raw Women’s Title bout that ended in a somewhat shocking victory for The Man. Baszler looked utterly distraught following her loss, while Lynch wasted no time celebrating on social media. The question now is whether Baszler decides to make another play for Lynch’s title — and, if not, who is left for The Man to beat?

