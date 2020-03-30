Watch WrestleMania dream matches play out on WWE Dream Match Mania this Thursday on WWE Network

Have you ever wanted to see Roman Reigns take on The Rock? Sasha Banks throw down with Trish Stratus? Then you won’t want to miss WWE Dream Match Mania this Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on WWE Network and WWE’s digital platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch.

WWE Dream Match Mania will pit the Superstars of today against Legends of the past in WWE 2K20 simulations, with commentary provided by some of your favorite Superstars. The card includes:

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock

Article continues below ...

Who will stand tall in this family affair, when The Big Dog goes one-on-one with The Great One?

Sasha Banks vs. Trish Stratus

Will it be Boss Time during WWE Dream Match Mania, or will the WWE Universe feel the Stratusfaction?

John Cena vs. Hulk Hogan

This battle pits two of WWE’s all-time greats against each other, as 16-time World Champion John Cena steps in the ring with “The Immortal” Hulk Hogan.

Seth Rollins vs. Ric Flair

Can The Monday Night Messiah prove that he is the savior of WWE against 16-time World Champion “Nature Boy” Ric Flair?

Charlotte Flair vs. Beth Phoenix

It will be a true test of power when two of WWE’s most revolutionary female Superstars square off, as The Queen battles The Glamazon.

Goldberg vs. Big E

Big E’s dreams come true on Dream Match Mania when he takes on Goldberg. What will happen when these two big men “bump meat” in the ring?

Check back tomorrow for more information on Superstar commentary teams, and don’t miss a second of the action on WWE Dream Match Mania, this Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on WWE Network, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch!