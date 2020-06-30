Watch Survivor Series 2018 tonight on FS1

It’s the best of Raw against the best on SmackDown tonight on FS1 with WWE Survivor Series 2018!

Tune in at 8/7 C to relive the epic event, as Universal Champion Brock Lesnar battled WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, and Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey faced Charlotte Flair in their only one-on-one meeting.

Top Superstars from Team Red and Team Blue also clashed in massive 5-on-5 Men’s and Women’s Traditional Survivor Series Matches, featuring Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Asuka, Bayley, Sasha Banks and more.

Catch the battle for brand supremacy tonight on FS1 at 8/7 C!