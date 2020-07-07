Watch Royal Rumble 2017 tonight on FS1

The WWE Universe can relive one of the biggest Royal Rumble Matches in history tonight on FS1 with Royal Rumble 2017.

Remember the Rumble, and watch as sports-entertainment titans Undertaker, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and others vied for the chance to go to WrestleMania.

But that’s not all, as the event also featured John Cena and AJ Styles clashing in an unforgettable WWE Championship Match, Charlotte Flair defending the Raw Women’s Title against Bayley and much more.

Catch it all tonight on FS1 at 7/6 C!