Watch NXT UK’s Most Brilliant: Storm vs. Niven vs. Ray today on WWE Network

Today on NXT UK fans can take an inside look at the rivalry between Kay Lee Ray, Toni Storm and Piper Niven.

The special presentation will revisit each woman’s rise to stardom to NXT UK, as well as the dissension that turned the three friends into enemies. It all leads to a revisiting of their classic NXT UK Women’s Title Triple Threat Match from NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II — this time through their eyes.

Don’t miss NXT UK’s Most Brilliant: Storm vs. Niven vs. Ray, streaming at 3 ET/8 BST today on the award-winning WWE Network.