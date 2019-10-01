Wale to appear with The Street Profits during NXT’s live two-hour premiere tonight on USA

NXT’s live two-hour premiere on USA Network tonight is the hottest ticket in sports-entertainment, and now Grammy-nominated rapper Wale is getting in on the fun!

Wale revealed on Twitter that he’ll be appearing tonight alongside The Street Profits, who will challenge The Undisputed ERA for the NXT Tag Team Championships during the NXT spectacular.

He’s no stranger to WWE, having hosted an infamous rap battle between The Usos and The New Day on SmackDown LIVE, and also joining the 205 Live commentary team for an episode last August.

This time, Wale, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford are promising that there will be plenty of smoke to go around.

Wale’s sixth album, “Wow…That’s Crazy,” releases on Oct. 11.

Don’t miss a second of the action during NXT’s live two-hour premiere, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network, presented with limited commercial interruption!