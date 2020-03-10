Vote now: Which version of Seth Rollins will Mattel include in its Fan TakeOver line?

Seth Rollins never misses an opportunity to capture the attention of the WWE Universe, and his many looks have been replicated in Mattel action figure looks over the years. But which rendition of The Monday Night Messiah should the master toymakers at Mattel make next? That’s where you come in.

Check out the looks above and decide which version of The Beastslayer will be part of the Mattel Fan TakeOver line, and keep checking back with WWE.com and WWE’s social media channels for more opportunities to shape the future of WWE action figure collecting, courtesy of the WWE Elite Squad.