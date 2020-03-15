Vote now: Which version of Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will Mattel include in its Elite Fan TakeOver line?

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is one of the most dynamic Superstars to ever step into the ring. His matches – including his blockbuster Intercontinental Title clash with “Macho Man” Randy Savage at WrestleMania III – rank high among WWE Universe members and Superstars alike, so it’s no surprise that WWE action figure fans are clamoring for a new version of the WWE Hall of Famer to add to their collections.

Mattel will include The Dragon in their upcoming Elite Collection WWE Fan TakeOver line, but it’s up to you to decide which rendition of Steamboat makes the cut. Will he be wearing his absolute “fire” Starrcade 1993 gear, his iconic WrestleMania III attire or his more recent WrestleMania XXV outfit?

