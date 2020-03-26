Vote now: Which Shayna Baszler action figure will be included in Mattel’s Elite Fan TakeOver line?

Shayna Baszler takes on Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at the first-ever, two-night WrestleMania event on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5. But before the ruthless cagefighter challenges The Man on The Grandest Stage of Them All, Mattel is challenging you to determine which version of The Queen of Spades will be included in the upcoming Elite Collection WWE Fan TakeOver line.

Cast your vote below to help determine which gear Baszler will wear when the Fan TakeOver line arrives, and be sure to stay with all of WWE’s digital platforms for more chances to shape the future of WWE action figure collecting, courtesy of the WWE Elite Squad.