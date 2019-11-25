Vikings Raiders def. Undisputed ERA and The New Day
The Viking Raiders have built an impressive résumé in 2019, and the reigning Raw Tag Team Champions strengthened their budding legacy with a victory over their counterparts on NXT and SmackDown — Undisputed ERA and The New Day, respectively — at Survivor Series.
The championship squads showed why they’re considered three of the greatest ever assembled, with cohesive offenses like Big E and Kofi Kingston teaming up for a powerbomb–double stomp combination.
That move seemingly gave momentum to The New Day, but instead led to Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish and Erik & Ivar taking out the 7-time champions, leaving it down to just the squads from Raw and NXT.
Ivar showcased amazing athleticism by cartwheeling to avoid Total Elimination, then dropping O’Reilly & Fish with a back handspring double clothesline. Erik then tagged in, setting up the Raw champions for their Viking Experience maneuver to give Raw its first victory of the night.