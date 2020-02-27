Velveteen Dream and Roderick Strong to clash in a Steel Cage Match next Wednesday

The next chapter in the bitter rivalry between The Velveteen Dream and Roderick Strong will be written next Wednesday on NXT when they clash inside a Steel Cage.

Ever since returning from a brutal attack by Strong and The Undisputed ERA that put him out of action for months, The Velveteen Dream has been playing mind games with the former NXT North American Champion. Their first match ended with His Purple Highness coming out on top, but The Undisputed ERA wasted no time carrying out another ambush.

Will Velveteen Dream get the payback he’s looking for, or will Strong continue to punish His Purple Highness inside a Steel Cage? Find out next Wednesday on NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!