Updated EVOLVE Wrestling match cards and streaming information for this weekend in New York and Massachusetts, plus info on March events in Detroit and Chicago
EVOLVE Wrestling is coming to New York City and Massachusetts this weekend with two huge events featuring NXT Superstars in action, as well as meet-and-greets with NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa.
This weekend’s events in New York City & Massachusetts will also feature NXT Superstars in action, including Mansoor, Brendan Vink, Jessi Kamea, Denzel Dejournette and new WWE Performance Center signing Jake Atlas. The New York City event will be streaming live for free on the WWN Live Facebook page, starting this Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.
EVOLVE 145 – this Saturday at La Boom in Queens, N.Y.
Meet & Greets With:
NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley
NXT North American Champion Keith Lee
NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa
EVOLVE Championship Match – Anything Goes
Josh Briggs vs. Anthony Greene
Winners Get Tag Title Shot At EVOLVE 148 In Chicago
AR Fox & Leon Ruff with Ayla vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray
Only In EVOLVE
Jake Atlas vs. Stephen Wolf
Only In EVOLVE
Mansoor vs. Curt Stallion
Special Challenge Match
Brendan Vink vs. JD Drake
Grudge Match
Joe Gacy vs. Colby Corino
Grudge Match
Avery Taylor vs. Brandi Lauren
Special Challenge Match
Denzel Dejournette vs. Harlem Bravado
Jessi Kamea vs. Alyx $ky
Plus, Jon Davis and others!!!
EVOLVE 146 – This Sunday at Melrose Memorial Hall in Melrose, Mass.
Meet & Greets With:
NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley
NXT North American Champion Keith Lee
NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa
The Main Event – Non-Title
EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs vs. AR Fox
Only In EVOLVE
Mansoor vs. Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren
Triple Threat Match
Jake Atlas vs. Curt Stallion vs. JD Drake
Special Challenge Match
Brendan Vink vs. Leon Ruff
Grudge Match
Harlem Bravado vs. Stephen Wolf
Special Challenge Match
Jessi Kamea vs. Avery Taylor
Special Challenge Match
Brandi Lauren vs. Alyx $ky
Tag Team Challenge
Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray vs. Denzel Dejournette & ???
Plus, more with Jon Davis, Colby Corino, Joe Gacy and others
EVOLVE 147 – Saturday, March 14 at Monaghan Knights of Columbus Hall in Livonia, Mich.
Meet & Greets With:
NXT North American Champion Keith Lee
NXT Superstar Mia Yim
NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa
The winner of Josh Briggs vs. Anthony Greene at EVOLVE 145 will defend the championship!
EVOLVE 148 – Sunday, March 15 at Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, Ill.
Meet & Greets With:
NXT North American Champion Keith Lee
NXT Superstar Mia Yim
NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa
Josh Briggs Open Challenge – Fatal 4-Way Match
EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs vs. Alex Zayne vs. Blake Christian vs. Dan The Dad
EVOLVE Tag Team Champions BESTies in the World will defend vs. winners of No. 1 Contender’s Match at EVOLVE 145!