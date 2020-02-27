Updated EVOLVE Wrestling match cards and streaming information for this weekend in New York and Massachusetts, plus info on March events in Detroit and Chicago

EVOLVE Wrestling is coming to New York City and Massachusetts this weekend with two huge events featuring NXT Superstars in action, as well as meet-and-greets with NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa.

This weekend’s events in New York City & Massachusetts will also feature NXT Superstars in action, including Mansoor, Brendan Vink, Jessi Kamea, Denzel Dejournette and new WWE Performance Center signing Jake Atlas. The New York City event will be streaming live for free on the WWN Live Facebook page, starting this Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.

EVOLVE 145 – this Saturday at La Boom in Queens, N.Y.

Meet & Greets With:

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley

NXT North American Champion Keith Lee

NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa

EVOLVE Championship Match – Anything Goes

Josh Briggs vs. Anthony Greene

Winners Get Tag Title Shot At EVOLVE 148 In Chicago

AR Fox & Leon Ruff with Ayla vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray

Only In EVOLVE

Jake Atlas vs. Stephen Wolf

Only In EVOLVE

Mansoor vs. Curt Stallion

Special Challenge Match

Brendan Vink vs. JD Drake

Grudge Match

Joe Gacy vs. Colby Corino

Grudge Match

Avery Taylor vs. Brandi Lauren

Special Challenge Match

Denzel Dejournette vs. Harlem Bravado

Jessi Kamea vs. Alyx $ky

Plus, Jon Davis and others!!!

EVOLVE 146 – This Sunday at Melrose Memorial Hall in Melrose, Mass.

Meet & Greets With:

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley

NXT North American Champion Keith Lee

NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa

The Main Event – Non-Title

EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs vs. AR Fox

Only In EVOLVE

Mansoor vs. Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren

Triple Threat Match

Jake Atlas vs. Curt Stallion vs. JD Drake

Special Challenge Match

Brendan Vink vs. Leon Ruff

Grudge Match

Harlem Bravado vs. Stephen Wolf

Special Challenge Match

Jessi Kamea vs. Avery Taylor

Special Challenge Match

Brandi Lauren vs. Alyx $ky

Tag Team Challenge

Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray vs. Denzel Dejournette & ???

Plus, more with Jon Davis, Colby Corino, Joe Gacy and others

EVOLVE 147 – Saturday, March 14 at Monaghan Knights of Columbus Hall in Livonia, Mich.

Meet & Greets With:

NXT North American Champion Keith Lee

NXT Superstar Mia Yim

NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa

The winner of Josh Briggs vs. Anthony Greene at EVOLVE 145 will defend the championship!

EVOLVE 148 – Sunday, March 15 at Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, Ill.

Meet & Greets With:

NXT North American Champion Keith Lee

NXT Superstar Mia Yim

NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa

Josh Briggs Open Challenge – Fatal 4-Way Match

EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs vs. Alex Zayne vs. Blake Christian vs. Dan The Dad

EVOLVE Tag Team Champions BESTies in the World will defend vs. winners of No. 1 Contender’s Match at EVOLVE 145!