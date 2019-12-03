Update on the arrests of Bobby Lashley and Lana

WWE.com has learned that Bobby Lashley and Lana have been released from a Nashville jail. Both Superstars have been reached out to for comment.

After Rusev defied the restraining order placed against him and attacked Lashley on Monday Night Raw, the officer on hand decided to give The Bulgarian Brute a pass based on his knowledge of the ongoing situation. The officer did, however, cuff Lashley after The All Mighty shoulder-checked him while exiting, and Lana was next after she open-palm slapped Nashville’s finest on the ramp.

Stay with WWE digital platforms for the latest updates on Lashley and Lana’s situation.