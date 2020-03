Last week on NXT, Dominik Dijakovic was attacked by Damian Priest, as The Archer of Infamy went after Dijakovic’s leg with a nightstick.

Mauro Ranallo reported during tonight’s NXT broadcast on USA Network that Dijakovic suffered a hamstring hematoma and is considered week-to-week.

Stay tuned to WWE’s digital platforms for the NXT Injury Report and more on Dominik Dijakovic’s status as it becomes available.