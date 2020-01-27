Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt def. Daniel Bryan

Even with his renewed focus and determination, Daniel Bryan proved to be no match for the other-worldly power of Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, as he was unable to stop the macabre and menacing Superstar at Royal Rumble 2020.

Bryan wanted the Strap Match so that “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt could not escape his wrath. Attached to the champion by a 13-foot strap, Bryan immediately got the jump on Wyatt. Bryan delivered several strikes in the corner before finding himself on the receiving end of a powerbomb before being whipped repeatedly with the strap.

In an act of desperation while battling his foe on top of the announce table, Bryan unloaded with a series of kicks below the belt and a thunderous DDT. With Wyatt reeling, Bryan finally delivered receipts by whipping his opponent with the strap.

Taking the battle back inside the ring, Bryan dropped Wyatt with a missile dropkick followed by “Yes!” Kicks, strap strikes and stomps to the face. Preparing to deliver the final blow, Bryan was caught in a Sister Abigail but kicked out at the last second.

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt locked the challenger in the Mandible Claw, but Bryan countered and applied the LeBell Lock while using the strap to crank back on the champion’s mouth. Once Wyatt broke the hold with his uncanny strength, Bryan answered by countering another Sister Abigail with a second Running Knee, but it still wasn’t enough to secure the win.

As Bryan recalibrated, Wyatt rose to his feet. The former WWE Champion furiously attacked with the strap, but Wyatt once again applied the Mandible Claw, finally slamming Bryan with the claw intact and securing the three-count.

Daniel Bryan no doubt put forth a valiant effort to stop the reign of Wyatt, but the master of the Firefly Fun House has shown he may be unstoppable.