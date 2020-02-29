Universal Champion Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

At WrestleMania, it will be the ultimate battle of Spears as the two-time Universal Champion Goldberg will go head-to-head with Roman Reigns.

Hungry to reclaim the Universal Championship, Goldberg returned to the squared circle in order to challenge “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown and ultimately handed the monstrous titleholder his first loss on the back of four earth-shattering Spears and the Jackhammer.

There is no rest for the furious, however, especially when you’re dropping the gauntlet inside The Big Dog’s yard. Less than 24 hours after winning the title, the WWE Hall of Famer returned to Friday Night SmackDown with one simple question: “Who’s next?” Ask and you shall receive.

Always ready for a fight, Roman Reigns boldly emerged to answer Goldberg’s challenge head-on, setting the stage for a major showdown on The Grandest State of Them All. Fresh off his victory over adversary King Corbin inside a Steel Cage at WWE Super ShowDown, the 4-time World Champion was more than ready to relaunch his pursuit to get back to the top of the mountain. Time-and-time again, he has proven that he’s willing to go through the best to capture gold.

Indeed, there is no better place for an epic clash between Goldberg and Reigns than on The Showcase of the Immortals. Don’t miss WrestleMania 36, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network on Sunday, April 5, beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.