Universal Champion Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman

The Only WrestleMania Too Big for Just One Night is getting a Universal Title Match that’s almost too big for just one building.

Braun Strowman will challenge Goldberg for the Universal Championship at the unprecedented, two-night edition of The Showcase of the Immortals, putting The Monster Among Men within distance of the World Title victory that has eluded him for years. The highly anticipated title bout also gives Goldberg the opportunity to score his most titanic conquest since trouncing Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2016.

Strowman has come close to the Universal Championship on several occasions, most notably a series of singles and multi-man matches back when Lesnar held the championship, a narrowly thwarted Money in the Bank cash-in and a tight loss to Seth Rollins. Since then, Strowman has rebounded to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and record a short stint with the Intercontinental Championship, but the World Title has remained beyond his reach until now.

Article continues below ...

The dominance of Goldberg, however, has remained absolute. Ever since he was announced as the surprise challenger to then-champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, the WWE Hall of Famer has shown little signs of slowing down, plowing through the monstrous titleholder to become Universal Champion for the second time. As imposing as Strowman is, there’s no small chance he’ll simply be a bigger notch than most on Goldberg’s belt, but a notch all the same.

Tune in to The Only WrestleMania Too Big for Just One Night, streaming Saturday and Sunday at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.