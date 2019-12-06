Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

The A-Lister is coming out to play at WWE TLC when Universal Champion Bray Wyatt engages The Miz.

The issue between Wyatt and Miz was born out of the ongoing conflict between “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan. In the wake of his defeat to the horrifying titleholder at Survivor Series, Bryan reembraced the “Yes!” Movement during an episode of SmackDown, only to be dragged under the ring by “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. After Bryan disappeared, Wyatt reemerged and began to toss clumps of what appeared to be Bryan’s hair into the air.

Miz responded to the calamity by stepping up and demanding to know what happened to his longtime adversary. Wyatt soon took notice of the outspoken Superstar’s demands, but Miz wasn’t interested in a match against the host of “Firefly Fun House” until Bray pulled his strings by mentioning The A-Lister’s family.

Has Miz acted too rashly by falling for Wyatt’s masterful mind games? Will he pay the price for not running when he had the opportunity?

Find out at WWE TLC, streaming live on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.