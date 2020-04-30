Universal Champion Braun Strowman teams up with Orlando restaurants to provide meals for healthcare workers

Braun Strowman is working with two Orlando restaurants to give back to healthcare workers.

The Universal Champion is teaming up with Beefy King and Jimmy Hula’s to provide meals for healthcare workers at Orlando Health.

“I just want to thank everyone that’s putting in so much effort right now at Orlando Health and helping everyone in this time of need,” Strowman said in a video on Twitter. “You are all working tirelessly, and it has touched me unbelievably knowing what you guys are doing.”