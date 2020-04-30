Universal Champion Braun Strowman teams up with Orlando restaurants to provide 1,000 meals for healthcare workers

Braun Strowman is working with two Orlando restaurants to give back to healthcare workers.

The Universal Champion teamed up with Beefy King and Jimmy Hula’s to provide 1,000 meals for hospital workers at Orlando Health and Advent Health.

“I just want to thank everyone that’s putting in so much effort right now at Orlando Health and helping everyone in this time of need,” Strowman said in a video on Instagram. “You are all working tirelessly, and it has touched me unbelievably knowing what you guys are doing.”