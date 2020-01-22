United States Champion Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo

Andrade took a month of Humberto Carrillo’s career. Now, Carrillo is out to repay the favor by taking the United States Championship.

The young, up-and-coming Superstar will challenge Andrade for the star-spangled title at the Royal Rumble event, potentially bringing to a head a months-long quest by Carrillo to capture the storied championship. Not only did Humberto unsuccessfully bid for the title when AJ Styles was the champion, it was an attack from Andrade during a Gauntlet Match to name the next contender for the title that put Carrillo out of commission after he was Hammerlock DDT’d onto the exposed concrete of the arena floor.

Carrillo has had his eye on this prize for some time, and Andrade has never hesitated to mock his rival while he quickly blazed a trail of his own to capture the title from Rey Mysterio. Carrillo seems to have heard the champ’s words, making a dramatic return to save Mysterio from a post-Ladder Match beatdown by Andrade. With Carrillo back in action and Andrade holding the championship he’s coveted for so long, he has the opportunity to get his title and get his man all in one fell swoop. Of course, to do that, he’ll have to crack a code no Superstar has yet to manage. But as we’ve often seen with Humberto Carrillo, the sky is the limit. Literally and figuratively.

Article continues below ...

Tune in to the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, Sunday, Jan. 26, at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.