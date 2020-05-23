United States Champion Andrade defends against Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews made a surprise return from injury last Monday, and he has one goal in mind: capturing the United States Championship.

He’ll get the chance to do just that this Monday on Raw when he battles Andrade. During their last encounter a month ago, Crews suffered the knee injury the put him on the shelf and forced him out of the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Crews looked impressive in his return bout, a tag team win with Kevin Owens against Andrade & Angel Garza. Will Crews finally capture his first title in WWE, or will Andrade once again bring his dreams crashing down? Find out on Raw, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!