United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong (Triple Threat Match)

Brace yourself for an ultra-explosive Triple Threat showdown at Survivor Series, as United States Champion AJ Styles, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong face off in an all-out free-for-all.

A match between the three elite titleholders is intriguing all by itself, with each elite Superstar bringing his own unique offense into the contest. But, in the end, what goes on outside the ring could prove as interesting as the matchup itself, as neither Styles’ O.C. brethren, Strong’s Undisputed ERA or Nakamura’s cohorts Sami Zayn and Cesaro have been shy about getting involved on the action.

Find out who emerges victorious in the crucial free-for-all in the battle for brand supremacy. Don’t miss Survivor Series, Sunday, Nov. 24 at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming live on WWE Network.