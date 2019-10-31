United States Champion AJ Styles def. Humberto Carrillo

RIYADH — Humberto Carrillo emerged victorious in a Battle Royal earlier in the night to earn a United States Championship opportunity against AJ Styles at Crown Jewel. Though he put up another valiant effort, The Phenomenal One turned back the challenge of the Raw newcomer to retain his title, capping off an incredible night for The O.C.

Styles, the wily veteran, pounced on Carrillo right from the bell, looking to punish his opponent and end the title match before it could even get going. However, Carrillo showed off his impressive resilience, fighting back and staggering the United States Champion with his dazzling lucha libre-style offense, including a breathtaking twisting body press to the arena floor.

The champion became frustrated as the bout wore on, furious that Carrillo would not stay down, even after a dizzying array of strikes. Eventually, though, Styles found a target to weaken his challenger, setting his sights on Carrillo’s knee. The challenger escaped a Calf Crusher and attempted to connect with his trademark moonsault, but when Styles rolled out of the way, Carrillo landed on his feet, jamming up his seemingly injured knee. That was the opening Styles needed to connect with the Phenomenal Forearm and pick up the victory.

With Styles’ win and Gallows & Anderson becoming the best tag team in the world, there’s only one way to describe how Crown Jewel turned out for The O.C.: Too sweet!