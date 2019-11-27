Undisputed ERA to defend NXT Tag Team Titles against Lee & Dijakovic

Keith Lee & Dominik Dijakovic stood victorious alongside Tommaso Ciampa and Kevin Owens over The Undisputed ERA in WarGames on Saturday at NXT TakeOver. Now, the two titans will look to make it two in a row, as they challenge Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish for the NXT Tag Team Championship tomorrow night.

Can The Undisputed ERA bounce back from their WarGames loss and hang on to their titles, or will Lee & Dijakovic bring their golden reign to an end?