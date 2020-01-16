Undisputed ERA and Grizzled Young Veterans meet in Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals next Wednesday

The second Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinal Match taking place next Wednesday pits reigning NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish of The Undisputed ERA against the inaugural NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Grizzled Young Veterans.

O’Reilly & Fish advanced to the Semifinal Round by defeating the reigning NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Mark Coffey & Wolfgang of Gallus, while Zack Gibson & James Drake moved on by bringing the reunion of Kushida & Alex Shelley to a premature end. Grizzled Young Veterans then declared that their singular goal was to win the tournament and take the Dusty Cup home.

Will they do just that, or will Undisputed ERA continue on the road toward a second Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic victory? Find out next Wednesday on NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!