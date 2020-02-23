Tyson Fury remains undefeated with win over Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury remains unbeaten — be in it in a boxing ring or in sports-entertainment.

The Lineal Heavyweight Champion knocked off undefeated WBC Champion Deontay Wilder on Saturday in Las Vegas, improving to 30-0-1 with a seventh-round TKO.

Carried in on a throne in a befitting entrance, The Gypsy King emerged victorious from the rematch after a split draw in their first fight in 2018.

Fury won in his first WWE competition this past October, defeating Braun Strowman via Count-out after a massive right cross at Crown Jewel. The two forged a temporary union the next week to lay waste to The B-Team on SmackDown.