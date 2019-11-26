Two huge matches announced for Sunday’s WWE Starrcade special event on WWE Network

The tradition of Starrcade carries into WWE Network for the third year in a row, streaming live this Sunday beginning at 7 ET / 4 PT.

The following matches have been announced for this monumental special event:

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match

The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

Last Match Standing Match

Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley

Starrcade will air from the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Ga. The in-arena program will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. Tickets are available at www.axs.com.

Check back with WWE.com for more matches as they are announced.