Trish Stratus to dish on her most epic matches on next episode of WWE Break It Down
The next episode of WWE Break It Down comes with a Stratusfaction Guarantee.
That’s because the episode — which premieres Sunday, March 1 on WWE Network — stars none other than seven-time WWE Women’s Champion Trish Stratus dishing on some of the most iconic clashes from her WWE Hall of Fame career.
Each episode of WWE Break it Down features a WWE Superstar talking in depth about a curated list of mat classics, giving WWE fans new insight into legendary clashes. Trish’s episode will be no exception, as she’ll bring you behind the scenes of the following matches:
Trish Stratus, Test & Albert vs. Lita & The Hardy Boyz
SmackDown, June 22, 2000
Trish Stratus vs. Stephanie McMahon
No Way Out 2001
WWE Women’s Championship Six-Pack Challenge
Survivor Series 2001
Trish Stratus vs. Victoria (WWE Women’s Championship Hardcore Match)
Survivor Series 2002
Trish Stratus vs. Mickie James (WWE Women’s Championship Match)
New Year’s Revolution 2006
Set your reminder now: WWE Break it Down: Trish Stratus will be available on demand starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 1, exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network.