Triple H to appear on tomorrow night’s NXT on USA Network

Triple H will appear on tomorrow night’s edition of NXT on USA Network, as first reported by Sports Illustrated.

Sports Illustrated also reported that several of the matches originally scheduled for NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay will instead take place over the next few weeks on NXT, starting with the April 1 edition of the weekly USA Network spectacular.

Could The Game’s appearance have anything to do with this news? Tune in to NXT tomorrow night at 8/7 C on USA Network to find out!