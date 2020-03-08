Triple H honored with Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award

Triple H was honored with the Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award by Arnold Schwarzenegger in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday.

WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger presented him with the award during the Finals of the Arnold Classic, an annual bodybuilding competition that recognizes Schwarzenegger’s iconic career in the sport.

The award has been presented annually since 2000 to an individual who has made notable contributions to the fitness industry and offered a lifetime of service to the enhancement of sports performance and promotion. Past honorees include Sylvester Stallone, Lou Ferrigno and more.