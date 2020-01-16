Travis Banks and The Brian Kendrick go one-on-one next Thursday in a qualifying match for NXT Cruiserweight Title Match at Worlds Collide

NXT UK’s second representative in the NXT Cruiserweight Championship Fatal 4-Way Match at Worlds Collide will be determined next Thursday, when Travis Banks squares off with former titleholder The Brian Kendrick.

The Kiwi Buzzsaw has impressed on both sides of the pond in recent weeks, picking up a win over The Forgotten Sons’ Jaxson Ryker and hanging with Pete Dunne, the longest-reigning WWE United Kingdom Champion in history.

But to get to Worlds Collide, he’ll have to get through Kendrick, a former Cruiserweight Champion himself. Kendrick will no doubt be looking to catapult himself back into title contention at the expense of Banks.

Article continues below ...

Who will move on to Houston? Find out on NXT UK, next Thursday at 3 ET/8 GMT on the award-winning WWE Network!