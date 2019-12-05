Toyota Racing commemorates Kyle Busch’s 24/7 Title reign with win sticker

Though Kyle Busch’s latest trip to victory lane was a little different than the ones he’s accustomed to, the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series Champion is marking his win in familiar fashion.

Toyota Racing shared an image on Twitter of Busch’s No. 18 car adorned with a 24/7 Title sticker, complementing Busch’s win stickers from this past season.

Busch stunned R-Truth this past Monday on Raw to become 24/7 Champion, rolling him up with an assist from former Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip as his referee. R-Truth regained the title later in the evening, pinning Busch during his championship photo session.