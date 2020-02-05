Total Bellas Season 5 set to premiere Thursday, April 9

The Bellas are expecting and so, now, are you: Total Bellas is returning this spring for Season 5.

The new episodes, set to premiere on Thursday, April 9, will pick up where last season left off: with Nikki dating Artem Chigvintsev and Brie working for “Baby Number Two” with husband Daniel Bryan. Expect to see footage from Artem’s romantic proposal and the twins’ stunning revelation that they are each pregnant at the same time. Some of the more emotional passages will also be featured, as Nikki & Brie reconnect with their estranged father while writing their memoirs, Nikki helps Artem move on from “Dancing With the Stars,” and Brie and Bryan continue to work toward work-life compromise in their marriage.

Total Bellas Season 5 premieres Thursday, April 9, at 10/9 C on E!. Set your DVRs accordingly.