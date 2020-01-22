Toni Storm to battle Io Shirai tonight on NXT

It will be Toni Time tonight on USA Network, as Toni Storm will be on NXT to go one-on-one with Io Shirai.

Storm is just days away from challenging NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley at Worlds Collide this Saturday, but she won’t be taking it easy ahead of that huge match. The daredevil Genius of the Sky will surely be looking to prove that she should be in line for a crack at The Nightmare’s title, and will be out to do so at Storm’s expense.

Will Toni Storm show that she’s ready for Ripley, or will Shirai be a major roadblock on the path to Worlds Collide? Find out on NXT, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!