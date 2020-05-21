Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross couldn’t have picked a bigger fish in NXT than Tommaso Ciampa. Now The Blackheart will look to prove that Kross bit off more than he can chew.

After promising to bring doom to the black-and-gold brand, Kross & Scarlett made Ciampa their first target with a brutal ambush. Kross has since showcased the same unrepentant ruthlessness in the ring while making short work of his opponents.

But The Blackheart finally paid him a visit, making his first appearance in more than a month since being attacked. Even Ciampa couldn’t help but admit that he respects Kross trying to make a name for himself given his own exploits over the years. The former NXT Champion also assured Kross that he made a mistake, however.

Will Ciampa prove himself right when they finally meet in the ring? Or will Kross leave The Blackheart even worse than he did last time? Don’t miss NXT TakeOver: In Your House, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network on Sunday, June 7, at 7/6 C.