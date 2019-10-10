Tommaso Ciampa returns to action against Angel Garza next Wednesday

Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa makes his long-awaited return to the ring next Wednesday on NXT, when The Blackheart goes one-on-one with Angel Garza.

Garza interrupted a backstage interview with Ciampa, leading the former NXT Champion to deck the brash upstart. Will Ciampa show that he’s ready to reclaim the NXT Championship, or will Garza ruin his first match since undergoing neck surgery? Find out on WWE NXT, next Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!