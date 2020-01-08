Titus O’Neil to serve as grand marshal of Gasparilla Knight Parade

Titus O’Neil will serve as the grand marshal of the Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago Illuminated Knight Parade in Tampa next month, as first reported by the Tampa Bay Times.

The parade takes place Saturday, Feb. 8, in Tampa’s Ybor City neighborhood with illuminated floats, marching bands and more.

“I’m honored to be asked to fill this role for one of the Tampa Bay area’s best events of the year,” O’Neil said in a release. “Tampa is my home, and the Knight Parade is one of Tampa’s signature events and has been for many decades.”

See The Tampa Bay Times’ story for more.