Titus O’Neil to deliver University of Florida commencement speech

Titus O’Neil is going back to school.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion has been tapped for the commencement speech at his alma mater, the University of Florida. The university — where Titus received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in 2000 and 2001 — announced O’Neil’s participation yesterday on its official website.

“With his inspiring life story, strong bond to UF, considerable talent as an entertainer and dedication to helping young people triumph over difficult circumstances, [Titus] is ideally suited to serve as our university-wide commencement speaker,” UF President Kevin Fuchs told the UF site. “I know that the Class of 2020 will enjoy his speech and benefit greatly from his message and perspective.”

In addition to his academic achievements, O’Neil played defensive end on the UF football team, received three “Goodwill Gator” awards and served as vice president of the student body. He also received University Presidential Recognition and belonged to Florida Blue Key, described by the school as “Florida’s prestigious leadership and public service organization.”

The commencement ceremony will be held Friday, May 1, at 7 p.m. You can read the full announcement here. Please join WWE.com in congratulating Titus!