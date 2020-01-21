Titus O’Neil named South Tampa Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Citizen of the Year

Titus O’Neil has been named as the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Citizen of the Year.

“Thaddeus Bullard [Titus O’Neil] is an inspiration,” Board Chair Connie Gage said. “He started the United Way’s ‘Walking School Bus Program’ where he would walk children to school and ensure they arrived on time, also allowing for the children to have a hot breakfast. His work with Hillsborough County Public Schools, the Bullard Family Foundation, and his Joy of Giving Holiday Event showcase his commitment to the children and families in our community.

“The list of his contributions is endless, these are just a few of the reasons why Thaddeus [Titus] has been selected as our Citizen of the Year.”

He will be honored with the award on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Tampa, Fla. Click here for the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce’s full announcement.